VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PPH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 85,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $507.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.76.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

