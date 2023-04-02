Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 4.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,924 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $77.89 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $97.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

