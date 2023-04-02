Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $249.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

