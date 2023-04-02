Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Increased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average of $240.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.