Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lowered by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $958,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.47. 506,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,977. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.44. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

