Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

