Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Cut by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.81. 236,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,808. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $213.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.17. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

