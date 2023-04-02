Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,519,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after acquiring an additional 113,118 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 52.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,109,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 380,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 164,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 772,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 185,433 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

