Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $64,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,496,000 after purchasing an additional 166,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VB opened at $189.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.