Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises approximately 4.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

VFVA stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.