Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $66.11 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Verasity has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $66.11 million and $13.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

