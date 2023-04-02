Verde Capital Management Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verde Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.77 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.