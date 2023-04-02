Verde Capital Management Has $750,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Verde Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Equinix by 103.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $721.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $706.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

