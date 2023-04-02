Verde Capital Management Has $750,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Verde Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Equinix by 103.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix
Equinix Stock Up 2.7 %
EQIX opened at $721.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $706.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.
Equinix Profile
Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinix (EQIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.