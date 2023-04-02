VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

VerifyMe Price Performance

Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VerifyMe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It delivers security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

Featured Articles

