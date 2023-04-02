Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vicor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vicor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.94. 240,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,174. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,932. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

