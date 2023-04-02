Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

