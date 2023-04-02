Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.13.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
