Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

