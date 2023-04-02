Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

