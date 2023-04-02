Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 3.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $85,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.
Insider Activity
Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:WMT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,955,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
