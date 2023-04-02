Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.
Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:WMT opened at $147.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
