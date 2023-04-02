Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

