Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $54.19 million and approximately $910,823.17 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00062636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,343,354 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.