Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $118,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,733,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

