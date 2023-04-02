Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,733,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.