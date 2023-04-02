Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $118,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,733,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

