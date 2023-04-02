WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $67.37 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $67.37 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

