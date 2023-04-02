Wedbush Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBI. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

NYSE CUBI opened at $18.52 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $585.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.