White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,083 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,040. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

