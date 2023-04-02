White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. 152,696 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

