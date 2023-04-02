White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.01. 821,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,838. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

