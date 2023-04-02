White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,376. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.