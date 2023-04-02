White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after buying an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after buying an additional 590,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 834,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.