White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,450 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. 1,335,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,070. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
