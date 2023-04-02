White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,450 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. 1,335,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,070. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.