White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,636 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,382. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

