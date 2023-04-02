White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.92. The company had a trading volume of 391,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

