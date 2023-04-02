Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Volume Tops $61.44 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $314.48 or 0.01109285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $61.44 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,524,674 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

