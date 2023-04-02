Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Cap of $6.68 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $847,536.16 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06624241 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,213,934.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

