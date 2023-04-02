WW International (NYSE:WW) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12. 2,206,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,005,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

WW International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $290.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

