XDC Network (XDC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.74 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. XDC Network has a market cap of $584.68 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,825,975,648 coins. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

