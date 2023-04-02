XYO Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $67.18 million and $1.17 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017927 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,300.28 or 1.00055112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000126 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

