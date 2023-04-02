Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 72.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $5.01 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

