Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.43% and a negative return on equity of 72.26%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 52.3 %

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,193,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several equities analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

