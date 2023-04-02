Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
CTIB stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.
About Yunhong CTI
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.