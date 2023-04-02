Zacks Research Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Public Education Stock Up 10.6 %

APEI stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins bought 25,750 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

