ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.67 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $595,143.95 and $38.67 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00132208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00038374 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

