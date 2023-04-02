Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $77.08. 10,124,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,293. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

