Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 11,476 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453,190. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

