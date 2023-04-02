Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 2,802,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,991. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.