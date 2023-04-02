Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 794.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.84.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

