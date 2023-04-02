Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 72,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.66. The company had a trading volume of 198,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.83 and its 200 day moving average is $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

