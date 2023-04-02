Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.72. The stock had a trading volume of 640,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

