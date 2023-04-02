Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC traded up $5.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.30. The company had a trading volume of 220,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,664. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $819,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,385,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,385,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,495. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

